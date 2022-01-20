WOM Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $13.69 Million (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. Over the last week, WOM Protocol has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000311 BTC on exchanges. WOM Protocol has a total market capitalization of $13.69 million and $223,682.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005036 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00053108 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006932 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.00 or 0.00114730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About WOM Protocol

WOM is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOM Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOM Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

