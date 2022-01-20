Workiva (NYSE:WK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Workiva LLC offers a cloud-based and mobile-enabled platform for enterprises to collect, manage, report and analyze critical business data in real time. The company provides solutions for compliance, risk, sustainability and management reporting as well as enterprise risk management. It serves the manufacturing and materials, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, real estate, retail, consumer goods, services, transportation and technology and telecom industries. Workiva LLC is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Workiva from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.40.

NYSE WK opened at $113.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.54 and a beta of 1.41. Workiva has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $173.24.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.27. Workiva had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 31.90%. The firm had revenue of $112.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.52 million. On average, analysts predict that Workiva will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workiva news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $90,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 330,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $49,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 981,000 shares of company stock worth $148,348,750. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Workiva by 0.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Workiva by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Workiva by 25.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Workiva by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Workiva by 2.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

