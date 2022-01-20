World Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 160.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 455.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the second quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $99,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $329,337.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $31.26 on Thursday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $32.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.95 and a 200-day moving average of $25.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

