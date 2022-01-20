World Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 9.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,861 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $27.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.72. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $89.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 2.05.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 5,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $361,438.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $384,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,919 shares of company stock worth $3,701,188 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

