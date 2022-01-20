World Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 41,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 28,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACGL. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.22.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $732,918.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 32,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $1,349,558.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 61,535 shares of company stock worth $2,610,291 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $45.92 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.23 and a 12 month high of $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.50.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.38. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

