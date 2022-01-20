World Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,058,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,118,344,000 after buying an additional 147,267 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 18.5% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,378,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,219,000 after buying an additional 994,078 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 3.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,273,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,384,000 after buying an additional 182,003 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 15.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,679,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,329,000 after buying an additional 755,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,950,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,213,000 after buying an additional 207,570 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $900,400.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $71,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KRC opened at $66.91 on Thursday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a one year low of $55.72 and a one year high of $74.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.17. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $232.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.76 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 71.39%. Kilroy Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KRC shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.56.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

