World Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Crocs were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 25.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,809,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 21.4% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 203,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,256,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 18.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,547 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total transaction of $1,801,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.13, for a total value of $531,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,171,340. 2.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CROX opened at $113.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.71. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.37 and a 12-month high of $183.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $625.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.75 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 142.28% and a net margin of 35.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

CROX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Crocs from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Crocs from $157.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.56.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

