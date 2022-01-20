World Asset Management Inc Reduces Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in News were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in News in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in News by 2,486.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in News in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in News by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in News in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $22.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.15. News Co. has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.39.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. News had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NWSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.96.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

