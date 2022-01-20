World Asset Management Inc Sells 1,173 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Navient were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Navient by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,782,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $189,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,585 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Navient by 5.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,348,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,404,000 after buying an additional 115,843 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Navient by 10.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,831,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,406,000 after buying an additional 171,787 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Navient by 224.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,642,000 after buying an additional 774,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Navient by 5.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 732,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,153,000 after buying an additional 40,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NAVI shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens cut Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.06.

NAVI opened at $20.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.71. Navient Co. has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.95. The company has a current ratio of 27.93, a quick ratio of 27.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.99 million. Navient had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.74%. Navient’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

