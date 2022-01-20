World Asset Management Inc Sells 217 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KRC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

Shares of KRC opened at $66.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.80. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $55.72 and a 1 year high of $74.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $232.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.76 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 71.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.94%.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $900,400.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $71,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

