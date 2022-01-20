World Asset Management Inc Sells 388 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JHG. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 144.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 41.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter worth $203,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $38.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.82. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $27.96 and a 52-week high of $48.55.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.90 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

