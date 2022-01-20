World Asset Management Inc Trims Stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mattel were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Mattel by 4.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,526,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,974,000 after purchasing an additional 199,150 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 383.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 160,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after buying an additional 127,417 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 151.6% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 19.7% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 76,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 12,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 25.3% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $22.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.59. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Mattel had a return on equity of 57.56% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAT shares. TheStreet raised Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. MKM Partners raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.32.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

