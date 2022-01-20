WPP (NYSE:WPP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. HSBC upgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

WPP stock opened at $81.80 on Thursday. WPP has a one year low of $51.86 and a one year high of $82.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.85 and a 200 day moving average of $70.15.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in WPP by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 462,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,379,000 after acquiring an additional 73,494 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in WPP by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of WPP by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 105,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 54,444 shares in the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPP Company Profile

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

