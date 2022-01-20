Wrapmanager Inc. Makes New Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of O. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 11,895 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 446,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,820,000 after buying an additional 212,275 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Realty Income by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 752,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,235,000 after acquiring an additional 93,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $68.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.91 and its 200 day moving average is $69.92. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $58.02 and a twelve month high of $74.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 234.92%.

Several research firms have commented on O. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.