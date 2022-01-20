Wrapmanager Inc. Purchases New Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 908.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 222,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,013,000 after buying an additional 200,161 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 87.7% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 439,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,497,000 after buying an additional 205,240 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 209.4% in the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after buying an additional 55,500 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 29,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 283.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 145,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after buying an additional 107,749 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $116.16 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total transaction of $4,032,294.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $758,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,160 shares of company stock valued at $20,126,910 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.30.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

