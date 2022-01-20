Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wyndham Hotels and Resorts provide hotel and resort chain. It operates primarily in Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Turkey, Germany, the UK, the Caribbean and Margarita Island in Venezuela. Wyndham Hotels and Resorts is headquartered in New Jersey, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Shares of NYSE WH traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.44. The company had a trading volume of 10,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $56.70 and a 1-year high of $91.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.72 and its 200-day moving average is $78.61.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $463.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $2,449,641.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $1,512,664.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,194 shares of company stock worth $4,062,394 over the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WH. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $534,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 17.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $260,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

