Xander Resources (CVE:XND) Trading 17.6% Higher

Shares of Xander Resources Inc. (CVE:XND) traded up 17.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 191,497 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 101,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a market cap of C$3.06 million and a PE ratio of -1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.86.

Xander Resources Company Profile (CVE:XND)

Xander Resources Inc, a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold properties. The company holds interests in the Senneville West Property that comprises 80 claims located in Quebec; and the Senneville East Property comprising 62 claims located in Quebec.

