Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) will post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.32). Xeris Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.17). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 267.90% and a negative return on equity of 382.91%. The company had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

XERS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $5.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

In other news, insider Paul R. Edick purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Veery Capital LLC acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Searle & CO. acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 26.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ XERS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.34. 2,101,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,707,362. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $7.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $155.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

