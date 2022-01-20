Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Xylem were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Xylem by 309.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 21,164 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 82.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 49.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XYL. Raymond James lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.30.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $108.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.63 and a 52-week high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 43.92%.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total value of $242,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,643 shares of company stock worth $7,766,221 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

