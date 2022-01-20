Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Director Peter Marrone Sells 100,000 Shares

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) Director Peter Marrone sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total value of C$522,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,092,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,920,824.64.

Shares of YRI opened at C$5.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of C$4.78 and a 12-month high of C$6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.35 billion and a PE ratio of 31.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.26.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$569.40 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.2204223 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.14%.

YRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CSFB set a C$5.50 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Yamana Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.70.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.