Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $75.00. The company traded as low as $48.76 and last traded at $49.48, with a volume of 75828 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.34.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. HSBC raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yandex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Yandex by 0.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,626,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,096,062,000 after purchasing an additional 150,271 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Yandex by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,250,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,693,444,000 after acquiring an additional 408,065 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Yandex by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,868,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $839,645,000 after acquiring an additional 248,818 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Yandex by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,040,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $720,404,000 after acquiring an additional 113,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Yandex by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,024,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $719,177,000 after acquiring an additional 213,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.95, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.58.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Yandex had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yandex will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

