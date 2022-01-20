Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.27

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.27 and last traded at $23.25, with a volume of 4901 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, including methanol, liquid wax, stable light hydrocarbon, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, etc., as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.

