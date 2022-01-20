Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) Short Interest Update

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 253,700 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the December 15th total of 209,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Shares of Yiren Digital stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $2.82. 68,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,770. Yiren Digital has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $6.80. The firm has a market cap of $236.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.08.
Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter.
Yiren Digital Company Profile
Yiren Digital Ltd. is engaged in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions.
