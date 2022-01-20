Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) Short Interest Update

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 253,700 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the December 15th total of 209,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of Yiren Digital stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $2.82. 68,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,770. Yiren Digital has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $6.80. The firm has a market cap of $236.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.08.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Yiren Digital by 260.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 40,807 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Yiren Digital by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 926,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 42,427 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Yiren Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Yiren Digital by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 63,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 38,673 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Yiren Digital by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Ltd. is engaged in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions.

