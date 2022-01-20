Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $45.46

Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.46 and last traded at $45.53, with a volume of 2468547 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.66.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YUMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet cut Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.10.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.84. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.78.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Yum China had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YUMC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 17.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,145,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998,055 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Yum China by 98.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,618,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,580 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Yum China by 4.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,272,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,925 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in Yum China during the third quarter valued at about $71,686,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Yum China during the third quarter valued at about $65,811,000. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

