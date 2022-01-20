Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.20 Million

Equities analysts expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) to announce sales of $29.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.30 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares posted sales of $25.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full-year sales of $115.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $114.60 million to $116.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $121.55 million, with estimates ranging from $119.30 million to $123.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $29.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.47 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 13.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantic Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.31.

In related news, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $27,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James H. Graves sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,750 shares of company stock valued at $347,023. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 135.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 99,685.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACBI traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.75. The company had a trading volume of 149,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,796. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.45 and its 200 day moving average is $26.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.81. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

