Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $586.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) will report sales of $586.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $585.15 million to $588.95 million. Cross Country Healthcare reported sales of $215.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 172.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full year sales of $1.62 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $374.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.91 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 37.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCRN. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 610,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 20,148 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $2,439,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $1,527,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $2,150,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 12.0% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 36,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.86. 685,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $716.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.87. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $30.40.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

