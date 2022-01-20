Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Will Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.14. Darling Ingredients posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 148.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 425.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,082,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,296,000 after acquiring an additional 686,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAR traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $66.74. 1,650,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,017. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $58.70 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

