Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) will report earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.32). Harley-Davidson reported earnings of ($0.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Harley-Davidson.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $35.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,750,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,253. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.69. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $31.20 and a 1 year high of $52.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 17.49%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2,693.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 628,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,811,000 after buying an additional 606,276 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 157,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter worth $3,805,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 534,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,494,000 after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,915,000 after acquiring an additional 43,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Article: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harley-Davidson (HOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.