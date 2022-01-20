Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts expect HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for HBT Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. HBT Financial reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HBT Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $1.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HBT Financial.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 33.80%. The company had revenue of $39.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

HBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised HBT Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HBT Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the third quarter worth $111,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 16.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in HBT Financial by 6.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBT remained flat at $$18.99 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,284. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.32. HBT Financial has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $19.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

