Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) to Post $0.25 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.26. Meridian Bioscience reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

VIVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Meridian Bioscience stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $20.93. 532,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,867. Meridian Bioscience has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $30.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.90. The stock has a market cap of $907.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,412,000 after purchasing an additional 480,066 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,074,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,558,000 after buying an additional 23,487 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,063,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,694,000 after buying an additional 638,809 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,857,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,747,000 after buying an additional 35,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,795,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,834,000 after buying an additional 117,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

