Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $57.58 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) will report $57.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pharming Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $56.47 million. Pharming Group posted sales of $60.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pharming Group will report full-year sales of $203.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $202.57 million to $204.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $253.05 million, with estimates ranging from $244.39 million to $261.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pharming Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

PHAR stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.06. The stock had a trading volume of 418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.65. Pharming Group has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $14.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) by 5,208.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

