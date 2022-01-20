Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.12 Billion

Brokerages expect that Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) will report sales of $2.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Polaris’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.13 billion. Polaris posted sales of $2.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris will report full-year sales of $8.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.12 billion to $8.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.49 billion to $9.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Polaris.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. Polaris had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 57.18%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PII. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.93.

PII stock opened at $113.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Polaris has a one year low of $100.52 and a one year high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.20%.

In other Polaris news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,062,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,172,180.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Polaris in the third quarter worth $36,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

