Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.19 Million

Equities analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) will report sales of $14.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.80 million. Pulmonx reported sales of $9.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full-year sales of $48.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.28 million to $49.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $73.07 million, with estimates ranging from $69.08 million to $77.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pulmonx.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a negative net margin of 98.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.37) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LUNG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pulmonx from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pulmonx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $899,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $279,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,159 shares of company stock worth $3,790,514. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Pulmonx by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Pulmonx by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Pulmonx by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Pulmonx by 1,071.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUNG traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.18. 553,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,129. The company has a market cap of $927.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 2.73. Pulmonx has a fifty-two week low of $25.06 and a fifty-two week high of $68.76. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.76 and its 200 day moving average is $37.16.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

