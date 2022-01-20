Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to Announce $1.61 EPS

Analysts expect TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to post earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the highest is $1.65. TE Connectivity reported earnings of $1.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full year earnings of $7.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.39 to $8.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on TEL. Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.13.

Shares of TEL opened at $156.99 on Friday. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $116.87 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.86 and a 200 day moving average of $150.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33.

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,071 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 12,593.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,563,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,452,000 after buying an additional 1,551,551 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at $540,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,654,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,422,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,854 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,124,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $295,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $669,965,000 after acquiring an additional 619,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

