Zacks: Analysts Anticipate VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) will report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). VBI Vaccines reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.22). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 9,290.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.02%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.26 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VBIV shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st.

VBIV traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.85. 2,165,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,641,350. VBI Vaccines has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $4.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.91. The company has a market cap of $476.01 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 2,707,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $8,961,702.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 360.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 186,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 146,168 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in VBI Vaccines by 263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 97,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 70,695 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in VBI Vaccines by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. 43.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

