Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) to Post $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) to post earnings per share of $0.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Veritex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Veritex posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritex will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

VBTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In other news, Director Fallon William acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $38,110.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Clayton Riebe sold 5,725 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $249,381.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,975 shares of company stock worth $3,575,616 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 6.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 7.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 0.6% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 91,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Veritex by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Veritex by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $41.52 on Monday. Veritex has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $45.36. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

