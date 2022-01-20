Zacks: Analysts Expect Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) to Post -$0.51 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) to report earnings per share of ($0.51) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Canoo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the lowest is ($0.54). Canoo posted earnings of ($0.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Canoo will report full year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.45). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Canoo.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOEV. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Canoo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

NYSE GOEV traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $6.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,091. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of -0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.15. Canoo has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $18.88.

In related news, CEO Tony Aquila purchased 35,273,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $230,334,440.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Dattilo acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $410,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Canoo by 38.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,156,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canoo by 20.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,518,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Canoo by 17.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,349,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,450,000 after purchasing an additional 636,066 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canoo by 11.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,248,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,287,000 after purchasing an additional 225,687 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Canoo by 30.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 455,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

