Zacks: Analysts Expect JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) will announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.71. JELD-WEN reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on JELD. Zacks Investment Research cut JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JELD-WEN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

NYSE JELD opened at $23.83 on Monday. JELD-WEN has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.63.

In other news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $2,690,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 13,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $367,907.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,346 shares of company stock worth $3,531,551 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. FMR LLC grew its position in JELD-WEN by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,634,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938,175 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the third quarter valued at approximately $198,638,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 17.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,911,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,600 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,401,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,253,000 after acquiring an additional 848,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,626,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,017,000 after acquiring an additional 601,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

