Zacks: Analysts Expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to announce $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.12. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reported earnings per share of ($0.50) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). The business had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.39 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 56.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 210.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEB. UBS Group cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 19,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $476,386.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 7,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $184,223.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,979 shares of company stock worth $772,842 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

PEB traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.71. 77,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,057. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.38. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $26.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.44%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

