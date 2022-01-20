Zacks: Analysts Expect Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) to Post $0.29 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings. Stellus Capital Investment posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.19 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 67.27%. The company had revenue of $17.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCM shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Stellus Capital Investment from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $13.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average of $13.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 11.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 16.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. invests in companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $5 to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.

