Zacks: Analysts Expect The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.28 Million

Brokerages expect that The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) will announce sales of $77.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $76.76 million to $77.80 million. Bancorp posted sales of $75.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Bancorp will report full year sales of $312.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $312.00 million to $313.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $339.78 million, with estimates ranging from $339.46 million to $340.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bancorp.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $77.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on TBBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 1st.

In other Bancorp news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $128,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 340.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 46,098 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Bancorp by 1,354.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 98,653 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Bancorp by 25.8% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 130,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 26,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Owls Nest Partners IA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $1,174,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.34. 1,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,969. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $33.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.79.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

Featured Article: News Sentiment

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bancorp (TBBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.