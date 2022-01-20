Zacks: Analysts Expect Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) to Announce -$0.71 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) will announce earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tricida’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.69) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.72). Tricida posted earnings per share of ($1.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Tricida will report full-year earnings of ($3.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.23) to ($3.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tricida.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.55) earnings per share.

TCDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tricida from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In related news, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 126,000 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $758,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 10,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $81,346.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,669 shares of company stock worth $1,126,141 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Tricida by 81.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,814,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,801,000 after buying an additional 2,160,588 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its position in Tricida by 464.6% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,974,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,400 shares during the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new position in shares of Tricida during the third quarter worth approximately $6,032,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tricida during the second quarter worth approximately $1,870,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tricida during the third quarter worth approximately $1,813,000. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCDA opened at $9.33 on Friday. Tricida has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $470.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.88.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

