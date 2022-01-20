Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $190.15 Million

Equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) will post sales of $190.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $190.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $190.00 million. Axcelis Technologies posted sales of $122.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full year sales of $646.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $646.80 million to $647.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $765.00 million, with estimates ranging from $725.00 million to $805.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $176.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACLS shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

Shares of ACLS traded down $3.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.84. 477,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,310. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $77.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $207,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 1,217 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $75,952.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,043 shares of company stock valued at $964,956 in the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 24,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 7,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

