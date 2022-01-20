Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $173.08 Million

Equities analysts expect Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) to report sales of $173.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Calix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $173.43 million and the lowest is $172.50 million. Calix posted sales of $170.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Calix will report full-year sales of $672.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $661.40 million to $676.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $741.61 million, with estimates ranging from $736.42 million to $750.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Calix had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CALX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Westpark Capital increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.89.

In other Calix news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $6,913,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,929 shares of company stock worth $14,926,515. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its stake in shares of Calix by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 7,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Calix by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Calix by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Calix by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,007 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calix by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CALX traded down $2.07 on Wednesday, hitting $48.68. 970,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.27. Calix has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $80.95.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

