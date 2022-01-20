Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $553.36 Million

Equities analysts expect that Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) will report $553.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $478.07 million to $687.00 million. Callon Petroleum posted sales of $295.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 87%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.44. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 40.51% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $552.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

In related news, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $10,719,908.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $51,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,005 shares of company stock valued at $10,842,213. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 80.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 100.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPE opened at $52.40 on Thursday. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $65.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.97.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

