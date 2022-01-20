Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $897.30 Million

Equities analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) will post sales of $897.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $889.30 million and the highest is $903.60 million. H.B. Fuller posted sales of $777.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full year sales of $3.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for H.B. Fuller.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.95 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.78%. H.B. Fuller’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FUL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised H.B. Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on H.B. Fuller from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered H.B. Fuller from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

In other news, CEO James Owens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $695,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 5,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $378,412.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,212. Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 99,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,993 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FUL traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $75.81. The company had a trading volume of 334,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.67 and its 200 day moving average is $70.17. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $49.80 and a 52-week high of $81.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

