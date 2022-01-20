Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) to Announce -$1.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) to post ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($0.99). Precision Drilling reported earnings per share of ($2.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full year earnings of ($9.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.13) to ($8.82). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($0.28). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $253.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.66 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 21.12%. Precision Drilling’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.60) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on PDS shares. Raymond James raised Precision Drilling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC increased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$66.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Precision Drilling from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.91.

Precision Drilling stock opened at $44.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $594.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.99. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $19.22 and a 12 month high of $50.42.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDS. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Precision Drilling by 1,144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Precision Drilling by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Finally, Osmium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

