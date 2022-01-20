Zacks: Brokerages Expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $162.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) will post $162.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $165.60 million and the lowest is $160.20 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean reported sales of $132.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full year sales of $508.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $506.04 million to $511.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $522.41 million, with estimates ranging from $515.00 million to $530.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $123.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital restated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 375.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. 61.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCCI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.41. 64,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,020. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.65. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $36.29. The company has a market cap of $735.56 million, a PE ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

