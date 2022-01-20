Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $408.51 Million

Brokerages expect that Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) will announce sales of $408.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $384.02 million to $424.70 million. Kimco Realty posted sales of $269.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kimco Realty.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The business had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KIM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.07.

In other news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KIM traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.66. 4,548,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,841,059. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $25.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.53. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimco Realty (KIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.