Zacks: Brokerages Expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) will announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 143.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.29% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KREF. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.08.

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $21.88 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.70. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The company has a current ratio of 540.30, a quick ratio of 540.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.75%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,558,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,809 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,836,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,987,000 after acquiring an additional 726,411 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,382,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,528,000 after acquiring an additional 22,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,524,000 after buying an additional 63,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 817,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,688,000 after buying an additional 61,530 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

